Kevin Owens Weighs In On Randy Orton & CM Punk’s WWE TV Returns

Randy Orton and CM Punk both made their returns to WWE TV at Survivor Series, and Kevin Owens recently shared his thoughts on both returns. Owens spoke with James Williams for a new interview and was asked about both men’s returns; you can see highlights below per Wrestling Inc):

On Orton’s return: “I love Randy. I’m so happy he’s back and he’s much-needed. To me, having him around in the locker room is an absolute positive. Besides the fact that he’s a fantastic performer and he’s a legend, there’s some people that are just good to have around. He’s good to have around. He’s good for the morale. There are people now, which is what I love about our locker room currently, that are leaders without saying, ‘I’m a leader.’ They don’t need to [say it], they just are. Randy’s one of them, so when he’s around, everybody just steps up their game just because Randy Orton is here, and I love it.”

On Punk returning to WWE: “I just want to have fun at work, so if he’s got that mindset, great.”