Kevin Owens Says It’s A Thrill To Face Randy Orton at Wrestlemania, Plans To Put Him In A Wheelchair

In an interview with Against All Odds (via Fightful), Kevin Owens spoke about facing Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 41 and said that he plans to put Orton in a wheelchair. The event happens on April 19-20 in Las Vegas.

Owens said: “Wrestlers in general react weirdly to things that normal people would just call the authorities for. We just decide to make it way worse and that’s what we’re going to do at WrestleMania. Him wanting to punt my head off not withstanding, it’s actually a real thrill to be at WrestleMania against Randy Orton, a guy I looked up to and watched for so long. It’s just too bad I’m gonna have to put him in a wheelchair there.“