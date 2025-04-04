wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Says It’s A Thrill To Face Randy Orton at Wrestlemania, Plans To Put Him In A Wheelchair
April 4, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Against All Odds (via Fightful), Kevin Owens spoke about facing Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 41 and said that he plans to put Orton in a wheelchair. The event happens on April 19-20 in Las Vegas.
Owens said: “Wrestlers in general react weirdly to things that normal people would just call the authorities for. We just decide to make it way worse and that’s what we’re going to do at WrestleMania. Him wanting to punt my head off not withstanding, it’s actually a real thrill to be at WrestleMania against Randy Orton, a guy I looked up to and watched for so long. It’s just too bad I’m gonna have to put him in a wheelchair there.“
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Shares Screenshots Of DMs Turning Down Vlad TV Interview, Vlad Responds
- CM Punk Is ‘Excited’ To Main Event Wrestlemania 41, Says He Got Emotional Watching Cody Rhodes’ Entrance
- Details On Plans For First Feud For Rey Fenix on WWE Smackdown
- Heath Slater Blames John Cena For Nexus Match At WWE Summerslam 2010