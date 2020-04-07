wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Reveals That His Wife Shot His RAW Promo
Kevin Owens revealed on Twitter that his wife, Karina, shot the backstage taped promo that Owens delivered on RAW tonight. In the promo, Owens talked about his WrestleMania 36 victory over Seth Rollins and how jumping off the WrestleMania sign was worth it because he got his WrestleMania moment.
“This is my favorite promo ever because it was shot by my favorite person.
(It was my wife! She shot it with her fancy camera!❤️❤️❤️)”
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 7, 2020
Here’s the full promo.
After closing a chapter at #WrestleMania, @FightOwensFight looks to make #WWERaw "The Kevin Owens Show" once again! pic.twitter.com/RMhRD8mMCm
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
