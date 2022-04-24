Kevin Owens On His Reaction To Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 Match, Wanting A Match With Matthew McConaughey

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kevin Owens discussed his reaction to Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 match, wanting a WWE angle with Matthew McConaughey, and much more.

Kevin Owens on his reaction to Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 match: “I was watching it from a box at the top of the stadium. I was watching it with Seth [Rollins] and Becky [Lynch]. We had other people in there, Lita, Trish, some other people, and we’re all watching and it was so good. It’s the only match that we all just stopped talking and paid attention to because there were kids in there. It was unbelievable. This is going to sound really corny but when Wee-Man came out from under the ring and started beating the sh** out of Sami, I got emotional at the reaction. It was so good, people were so happy, and I know how hard he worked for all of it. He had to fight to get it on the show and then he had to fight to make it good. Johnny Knoxville is amazing, Wee-Man, all those guys were incredible, but they’re not wrestlers. He worked so hard to make that happen. He got body-slammed by Wee-Man. How did that happen?”

On WWE bringing in celebrities: “I’ve always welcomed people from the outside in if they’re cool. Some of them aren’t cool and as far as I’m concerned, those guys can just go back from where they came from, we don’t need you. The Jackass crew was unbelievable. Logan Paul, people can say a lot of about him, but I’ve seen this guy come in firsthand with a great attitude and wanting to do good stuff. He works hard, and he gets it. Nobody can deny that.

On wanting a match with Matthew McConaughey: “I did interviews before WrestleMania and people were asking me ‘if you could pick a celebrity to have a match with, like Sami’s doing this weekend, who would it be?’ He’s my favorite actor, which happens to be a coincidence but a few years ago, Matthew McConaughey came to a show and he was backstage. I didn’t get to meet him because there was a lineup of people waiting to talk to him, so I didn’t get to see him. I remember not long after that, he talked about how he’d love to do something in WWE. I don’t know him, I don’t know him at all, but to me, he seems like the kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast. People like that to me are welcome in our industry any time. If we’re speaking things into existence, WrestleMania 39, come at me McConaughey, I’m gonna f*** you up.”

