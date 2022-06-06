wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Reacts To John Cena’s US Title Pic From Social Media
June 6, 2022 | Posted by
Kevin Owens isn’t certain what John Cena is trying to say with his latest Instagram pic, and took to social media to react. Cena posted a photo to Instagram on Monday of Owens stepping on the United States Championship back from when Cena was champion and defending it against all comers.
As usual, Cena did not caption the pic or otherwise provide context. The actor and WWE star said last month that he hopes to be back in WWE soon.
Reacting to the photo, Owens posted a screenshot of the post on Twitter, writing simply, “Johnathan?”
Johnathan? @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/NPGlhmJ3sQ
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 6, 2022
