wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Reacts To Being Left Out Of WWE Father’s Day Gallery
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens reacted to WWE leaving him out of their annual gallery of Superstar dads with their children for Father’s Day.
He wrote:
Feels great to be left out of this every year. https://t.co/iioJzuJzlt
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide on What Happened After Raw Scripts Leaked in 2018
- Matt Riddle On Why He Dislikes Goldberg, Whether WWE Is Angry At Him Over Tweets
- Bruce Pritchard On TNA Management’s Issues With AJ Styles in 2010, Styles’ Mini Ric Flair Angle
- Edge Remembers Surprising Umaga By Dressing As Him At Live Event
- Batista Claims AEW Is Not ‘Legitimate Competition’ to WWE, Thinks WWE Is Too Far Ahead of the Game, Says ‘I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match’