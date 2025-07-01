– During a conversation with Cody Rhodes on What Do You Wanna Talk About, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recalled a story where he was talking to Jimmy Jacobs on The Kevin Steen Show, and he was talking to Jacobs about breaking a ceramic mug to recreate the breaking glass of Steve Austin’s entrance while playing with his wrestling figures. According to Owens, he was 17 at the time. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Owens on what happened on The Kevin Steen show: “I talk about how when I was younger, I would play with my figures and I wanted to capture the essence of Stone Cold’s entrance. What do I need to do? Playing the music is not enough. I want the actual glass break. I chose a coffee mug, which is not glass, and I threw it at the wall, which was just drywall, not brick. Didn’t break, just got encased, [makes popping sound]. The best part, at the time, we were living with my grandparents. My dad is at work, my grandmother is sitting in her rocking chair, thankfully, blissfully unaware of anything in life at that point. Unless I yell at her, ‘GRANDMA! PIZZA IS HERE!’ She’s not moving from that chair. She didn’t hear the [pop].”

On his dad coming home at that moment: “My dad came home at that exact moment. He doesn’t remember it. I think he blocked it out of his head. He was so disappointed. The disappointment in his mind when he saw this. I’m telling Jimmy this story, and I reveal, I’m waiting for him to take a sip of his drink, and I’m drawing it on. As he’s about to take a sip, I go, ‘I was 17.’ Lost it. Came out of his nose. Spits it everywhere. I was. I try to walk it back in the clip. ‘Maybe not 17, maybe 14 or 15.’ I was 17, might have been 18. Might have been even worse. His reaction made me feel a little shameful.”