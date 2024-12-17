– During a recent interview with Muscle Memory, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recalled the night he won the WWE Universal Championship. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Owens on winning the Universal Title: “It’s very hard to capture into words, that feeling [of winning]. It’s something I had worked for my entire career pretty much, a moment I had envisioned in my mind, no exaggeration, probably over a thousand times, if not more. So when something like that happens in real life, you would think that it’s hard to live up to the expectations or live up to what you envisioned it to be, but it definitely did.”

On that night being ingrained on his memory: “A lot of that night is still ingrained in my memory, from the moment I walked back from the ring, to calling my family, talking to my parents, my wife, my kids, Finn [Balor] even and his family, funny enough.”

At last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Kevin Owens lost his world title challenge against Cody Rhodes. After the match, he attacked Cody Rhodes and hit him with a Piledriver.