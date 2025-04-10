– During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens

recalled the SmackDown segment where he head-butted Vince McMahon and more. Below are some highlights:

Owens on if Austin stiffed him during the match: “Yeah. Actually the night of the match, when I go back to my hotel my earlobe was swollen like this big from his punches. I went [squeezes] and it just splattered against the mirror. He kept saying, ‘You didn’t give me any receipts.’ What am I gonna do? But honestly in that moment I felt the punches but they weren’t any worse than anything I felt before. But to him, that shows how much of a pro he is. Bret has always prided himself on how he’s never hurt anyone. You could barely feel him in the ring and stuff, and that’s amazing. I think Steve was the same way, so he prided himself on not killing people and that night he knew he was killing me. But to me it was not any worse than other guys.”

Kevin Owens on his segment where he head-butted Vince McMahon: “He just talked all kinds of sh*t. He’s shaking my hand and just saying, I don’t remember what he said, but he was really trying to provoke me because he wanted to make sure I was going to lay in that headbutt. Little did he know I was already planning on laying it in because I had worked for him for two years at that point, I wasn’t going to miss that chance. So I did and yeah, it was a pretty insane moment. When he came up with the blood and everything I was like whoa, here we go. But my favorite part of that whole thing was after, it’s a moment that was only seen. I don’t think it was on TV, maybe only caught by digital. As everybody’s tending to Vince I’m walking in the back and I turn around to look at the ring. I’m just looking at the ring, and I hear kind of like a rumble in the crowd.”

On Stephanie McMahon’s involvement: “I go to turn, and as I turn Stephanie’s right there in my face. She looks furious. She just looks at me and goes, ‘Get the f*ck to the back!’ And I go, okay, and I turn around. Look, I really like Stephanie a lot. She’s been great, just been so supportive of not just me, but everybody.”

On how supportive Stephanie was of his NXT class: “When Hunter was running NXT and we all got there at the same time, my crop of NXT guys me, Sami, Finn, Bayley, Becky, Charlotte… Stephanie would be at the NXT shows quite a bit and she was just always so supportive and so just proud of us. And yeah, it was great. It’s like that whole generation of NXT was so special, not just because of the talent there, but the support we had from all the trainers to Dusty, Hunter and Stephanie. They really felt like we were to a degree kind of their kids and they were trying to get us out into the world. That was really special to be around that kind of energy.”

As previously noted, Kevin Owens is stepping away from the ring right now and will be undergoing neck fusion surgery. As a result, he will no longer face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.