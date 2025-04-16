– During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recalled the moment in his childhood that made him a huge Owen Hart fan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Owens on the moment that made him an Owen Hart fan: “So I have a brother that’s 10 years older than me, and as brothers do, we’d fight a lot when we were kids. Because he was 10 years older than me, he was a lot stronger than me. So he always won, let’s put it that way. So when I was younger I couldn’t help but have a bit of a resentment towards him, which is not the case. I love him.”

On why he gravitated toward Owen: “I rented all the tapes, and I believe it was a Royal Rumble of that same year, Bret’s wrestling Diesel, and in the match, he tries to tie Diesel’s legs up with the camera wires, and to me, that’s cheating, he’s cheating. This is terrible. Why is he cheating? Then Owen comes into frame to try to fight Bret. To me, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s the right thing to do, trying to keep him from cheating.’ He’s the younger brother trying to fight off the older brother.”

On how the dynamic reminded him of him and his older brother: “It was like the dynamic between me and my older brother and him and his older brother is what made me like him at first, and then obviously he’s an incredible wrestler and very charismatic, very entertaining.”

Kevin Owens’ WWE ring name is also inspired by Owen Hart. He also named his son, Owen, after Owen Hart.