Kevin Owens Recreates Steve Austin Promo Before Raw

Kevin Owens did another Stone Cold Steve Austin impression before this week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE posted a clip of Owens doing his own twist on Austin’s 2022 promo with Michael Cole, which you can see below.

Owens said (per ComicBook.com):

“You got time for me to tell you a story? [I’m going to tell you a story right now] a story about a man named Kevin Owens. [Who rolled into Dallas, Texas last night] and when I roll into Dallas, Texas, I’m going to be real thirsty. [So I went to a bar] I’m not drinking your beer, I’m not drinking any beer. Because beer is disgusting. [Then I started throwing darts] I’m not playing pool, I’m not drinking beer and I sure as hell ain’t riding one of those [mechanical bulls]. I ain’t riding it frontways, sideways, backwards, frontways, two-handed, one-handed, no-handed, I’m not doing that stupid crap. The only thing I’m doing at WrestleMania in Dallas on Saturday, April 2, is I’m going to stun your sorry a—. [And that’s the bottom line, what?] because KO said so.”

Owens will host Austin during a Kevin Owens Show segment at this weekend’s Wrestlemania 38.