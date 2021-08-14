Kevin Owens References Flex Kavana After Sunset Flip Win, The Rock Comments

During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin with a sunset flip, instead of the stunner that he normally uses. In a post on Twitter, he namedropped The Rock’s old gimmick of Flex Kavana and the Great One himself noticed.

Owens wrote: “I did it for…Flex Kavana! @TheRock #WellPlacedSunsetFlip”

Rock replied: “Flex. Kavana. F–king. Loves. It. Very few (if any) will know how historic your ‘well placed’ Sunset Flip here means. Teremana [tumbler glass emoji] on the way to you! (And for Baron too for being a f–king pro!)”

During an appearance on Talking Smack (via Wrestling Inc), Owens confirmed the sunset flip was a reference to the Rock.

He said: “You know, it’s funny. Actually, it felt special tonight, for a funny reason. So, I signed my contract with WWE in August 2014. They [WWE] announced it to the world on WWE.com. They announced it on August 12, 2014. So, it was almost seven years ago to the day. What makes me proud is the day they announced my signing, it was surreal. So many WWE Legends — I’m talking ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, The Rock — commented on my signing, which was huge to me. This independent wrestler who just got his dream to come true…The Rock said, ‘Welcome to the club,’ something like that. He said, ‘Have fun. Enjoy the ride.’ And one of the hashtags he used was something about sunset flips. As Flex Kavana, his finishing move was the Sunset Flip. And what did I use tonight to beat Baron Corbin? A sunset flip. It all came together. It was a great time, and I’m very proud.”