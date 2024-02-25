Kevin Owens Reflects On His Evolution From Time In ROH

Kevin Owens recently talked about how he’s changed from his time in ROH and how he doesn’t look back at that era much. The WWE star spoke with Wrestle Radio Australia for an interview and talked about how he’s more like himself now and doesn’t watch his old era stuff.

“I mean, this is a lot closer to myself than I am, you know, the Ring of Honor stuff,” Owens said (per Fightful). “A lot of it was about shocking people and trying to get my name out there and for better or for worse, you know? There’s a lot of things I did back then that I would not do today. You know what I mean? So I’m glad that I’ve managed to get to where I wanted to get to, and the Ring of Honor years are great years for me, but they’re not necessarily years I even look back on.”

He continued, “I don’t really watch that stuff back. If I did, I’d probably cringe at a lot of stuff I did. You know, licking people’s blood and just a lot of crazy things in the ring that I probably shouldn’t have been doing. But, you know, it all paid off ultimately. I am where I wanted to go.”

Owens was part of the men’s Elimination Chamber match at this weekend’s PPV in Australia.