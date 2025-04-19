– During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recalled his tryout with WWE that got him hired by the company Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Owens on his WWE tryout session: “Then Matt Bloom, who at the time was not the head trainer of the PC, was just one of the trainers said, ‘Come here.’ So I went, and it was just me and Canyon Ceman. All the trainers were lined up, and they were like, cut a promo. So I cut that promo, and then they’re like, ‘Okay, thanks.’ I knew the basis of what I was gonna say — I was ready — but they just dropped it on us … promos were supposed to be next day, but they asked me anyway.”

Owens on the difficulty of WWE tryouts: “So the tryouts are hard. They’re very hard. They’re very physically demanding. They’re basically like blow-up drills, nonstop. It’s really not about trying to see if you’re in amazing shape, because they can mold you into shape at the Performance Center. It’s really to see the heart you have and the attitude you have.”

Owens later signed with WWE in 2014, debuting in NXT in December of that year. He still works there today. Owens reportedly re-upped with WWE, signing a new contract earlier this year.