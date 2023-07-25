wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Reportedly Dealing With Legitimate Injury
July 25, 2023 | Posted by
Kevin Owens is out of action with a legitimate injury, according to a new report. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Owens was in Sami Zayn’s corner for his match against Dominik Mysterio but got taken out by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, which distracted Zayn and let Dominik get the win. Owens was seen backstage being attended to by medical officials, and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that the injury is legitimate and not strictly a storyline.
There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury, nor how long Owens will be out.
Kevin Owens is legitimately injured. Fightful just followed up.
So no, that wasn't confirmed. https://t.co/JRBreMZHhn
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 25, 2023
