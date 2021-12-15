Kevin Owens Reportedly Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens has signed a new multi-year agreement with the WWE after his previous deal was close to expiring. WWE was interested in keeping Owensand made him “an excellent offer” to keep him on board. They “made it clear to him personally” how badly they wanted to keep him and are “over the moon” that he’s staying.

Owens’ deal was originally set to be up much later, but he restructured it in 2019 so that it would expire at the end of January 2022. WWE began negotiating with him in the fall.

Fightful spoke to talent in AEW who think there would have been interest in Owens, but didn’t think AEW would match what WWE would offer him to stay.