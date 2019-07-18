Kevin Owens Reportedly Working Unscripted in Recent Promos

– Kevin Owens is off the script in WWE as of late, according to a new report. Sports Illustrated reports that Owens hasn’t been given full scripts for his recent promos and instead has been working his promos off of bullet points from the creative team.

Owens is currently feuding with Shane McMahon, having gone off on him last week on Smackdown before Extreme Rules and giving him a Stunner in successive weeks on the show. The current (unconfirmed) speculation is that he will have a match with McMahon at SummerSlam.