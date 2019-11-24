wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Returns to NXT at TakeOver: WarGames, Joins Team Ciampa to Help Defeat The Undisputed Era (Pics, Video)
– Kevin Owens made his return to NXT tonight at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. He entered the main event WarGames match as the fourth member of Team Ciampa in the group’s battle against The Undisputed Era. Ultimately, Team Ciampa gained the victory over Team Undisputed Era thanks to Kevin Owens joining the team. This was Owens’ first match and appearance in NXT since 2015.
Tommaso Ciampa ultimately scored the victory after he and NXT champ Adam Cole brawled on the top of the games during the match. Ciampa then hit Cole with an Air Raid Crash from the top of the cage through two tables. Ciampa then scored the pinfall to get the victory. After the match, all four members of Team Ciampa, including Owens, stood tall over the fallen Undisputed Era.
Below are some video highlights, clips and images for for the match released by WWE on social media. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage of tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event RIGHT HERE.
