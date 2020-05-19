wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Returns on Raw, Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott Highlights
– Kevin Owens made his return to action for the first time since WrestleMania 36 on tonight’s episode of Raw. Owens came out and said he’s ready to return to the ring after he was injured during his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, and ended up teaming with Apollo Crews against Angel Garza and Andrade. You can see highlights from the segment and match below:
– WWE also posted a clip from the Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott match, which saw Flair pick up the win:
