Kevin Owens Returns From Suspension, Teams With LA Knight On WWE Smackdown

Kevin Owens’ suspension is at an end, and he returned to the ring to partner with LA Knight on WWE Smackdown. Owens was suspended two weeks ago after he defied Smackdown GM Nick Aldis’ order and attacked Austin Theory and Grayson Waller while on commentary. Tonight’s show saw Owens as a scheduled guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, which turned out to be Theory in Owens cosplay.

Owens then came out and noted that his suspension had been lifted, which led to the match. Owens and Knight got the win over Waller and Theory.