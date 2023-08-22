Kevin Owens Returns to WWE TV On Raw

Kevin Owens made his return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Raw. Owens has been away from TV since an attack by the Judgment Day on the July 17th episode of Raw, and tonight’s show saw him return as he came down to the ring to help Sami Zayn fight off an attack from the stable in the opening segment.

Owens then got on the mic and said that it’s been too long since he had a match on Raw and challenged any two of the group to team up and face him and Zayn.

Owens has been off TV since July, but he worked a dark match at Friday’s episode of Smackdown.