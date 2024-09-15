– As previously reported, Kevin Owens initially brought in indie wrestler Ricky Gibson for his tag team bout with A-Town Down Under last Friday on SmackDown. WWE revealed a new video on Instagram showing Owens explaining the situation to Randy Orton, who eventually showed up to team with Owens.

Owens revealed that he first asked Booker T to be his tag team partner, but Booker T was still upset with him for talking bad about Texas a couple of years ago. Owens added, “Then I asked RVD [Rob Van Dam]! And he said, ‘Sorry, I’m already on another planet,’ which, I didn’t know what he meant because he was standing right in front of me.” Orton replied that he knew what RVD meant.

Ricky Gibson apparently overheard Owens and stepped up to be Owens’ partner before the events on the live USA Network broadcast unfolded. Eventually, Orton appeared, and he and Owens defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Ricky Gibson later shows up in the clip, and Orton and Owens thanked him for stepping up to the plate. Gibson asked Owens if he had to hit him with the Stunner. Owens apologized and thanked him for stepping up to the plate.

Kevin Owens then asked if Ricky could come out to Orton’s private tour bus. Orton then noted that the other planet that RVD is on is in fact his bus. You can view that Instagram clip below.