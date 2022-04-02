Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Message To Talent At Meeting

Kevin Owens has confirmed that Triple H was present at a WWE talent meeting to kick off WrestleMania weekend, and revealed what The Game told everyone. As reported, Triple H surprised talent by appearing at the meeting, which was the first time many people had seen him since August. Owens spoke with Metro and confirmed that the meeting took place.

“Triple H, we hadn’t seen him in so long. Yesterday, we had a talent meeting,” Owens told the outlet. “He came back after not seeing everybody for a long time and he spoke about everything that he’s been through. The message he had was, “Take the time to enjoy this.” Man, that really resonated, but I’d already tried to frame myself that way for the last little while. It really changes everything, once you change your perspective on things.”

Owens continued, “I didn’t live in the moment for a lot of my WWE career, and now for the last few months, I’ve been able to really take a step back and put perspective into everything. I’m really having the time of my life. I feel like I’ve stopped putting so much pressure on myself , I’ve stopped trying to think “What’s next?” and I’m just going with the flow and let things come to me. Now, the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me has come to me [sharing the ring with Steve Austin] – I think there’s a lesson there to enjoy the moment.”

Owens and Austin will appear together on night one of WrestleMania 38 in a special KO Show segment.