Kevin Owens Reveals What His Original Plan For Big WrestleMania 36 Bump
Kevin Owens had a big WrestleMania moment on Saturday’s Day One of the PPV, but his original plan was quite different. Owens noted that when the event was going to air live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, he wanted to jump off the large pirate ship that is part of the stadium.
Owens instead did a dive off the top of the WrestleMania sign during his match with Seth Rollins, which he ultimately won.
True story:
I went to a show there in January. As soon as I saw it, I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I’d find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it.
It didn’t work out but I found the next best thing! https://t.co/PCGXr0Aw7I
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020
KEVIN OWENS JUST GOT HIS #WRESTLEMANIA MOMENT!!!
— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 5, 2020
