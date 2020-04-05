Kevin Owens Reveals What His Original Plan For Big WrestleMania 36 Bump

Kevin Owens had a big WrestleMania moment on Saturday’s Day One of the PPV, but his original plan was quite different. Owens noted that when the event was going to air live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, he wanted to jump off the large pirate ship that is part of the stadium.

Owens instead did a dive off the top of the WrestleMania sign during his match with Seth Rollins, which he ultimately won.