WWE News: Kevin Owens Rings In 2020 By Hurting Himself, Highlights From WWE on FOX Special, Asuka Makes Beef Tongue Curry
– A lot of people celebrate the new year by partying. Kevin Owens tried that, but ended up hurting himself instead.
He wrote on Twitter: “2020 just started off strong for me. I shot myself in the balls with a confetti popper because I was holding it upside down. It hurt. A lot. My wife put it on Instagram. It’s all uphill from here, I’d say! Happy New Year!”
– Here are highlights from WWE’s appearance on the FOX New Year’s Eve special last night:
– Asuka has also posted a video, featuring her making beef tongue curry with a pressure cooker. She didn’t even use the manual.
