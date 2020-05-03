wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Wishes The Rock Happy Birthday, Rock Responds

May 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens Raw 8.27.18 wwe

Kevin Owens sent the Rock a happy birthday message and promised to send a gift, though the gift was perhaps not high on the Great One’s wishlist. The Rock’s birthday was yesterday and Owens posted to Twitter, promising to send along some bird feeders.

Rock wasn’t too keen on that idea, as you can see below, and Owens had another response for that:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Owens, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading