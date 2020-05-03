Kevin Owens Wishes The Rock Happy Birthday, Rock Responds

Kevin Owens sent the Rock a happy birthday message and promised to send a gift, though the gift was perhaps not high on the Great One’s wishlist. The Rock’s birthday was yesterday and Owens posted to Twitter, promising to send along some bird feeders.

Rock wasn’t too keen on that idea, as you can see below, and Owens had another response for that:

Dear @TheRock, I know you’ve accomplished A LOT in your life but if 2020 has taught me anything, it’s that nothing compares to seeing a cardinal or blue jay enjoying a nice snack from one of your bird feeders. I have extra feeders here. I’ll send them your way. Happy Birthday! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 2, 2020

Please don’t. The last bird feeder you sent, came with birds inside. Dead birds. But we’re friends, so fuck it go ahead and send some more feeders.

Thanks for the birthday love, brother 😉🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 3, 2020