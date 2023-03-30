Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and More Praise Sami Zayn as the MVP of WWE

In an article from ESPN, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and others praised Sami Zayn for his work in the company over the past year. Here are highlights:

Owens on Sami Zayn’s work: “For the last two years. I’d be hard-pressed to find anybody else that could say they were the MVP of WWE as much as Sami.”

Zayn on his match with Johnny Knoxville at last year’s Wrestlemania: “My stuff with Knoxville had to happen to kind of be the linchpin, the launching pad for the whole thing [with the Bloodline]. My whole thing was like, man, I’ve been humiliated, and I need to recover. I need respect, and this is how I get respect. So that’s the logical direction — to go to The Bloodline.”

Heyman on Sami’s ability as a performer: “You could tell from Sami’s in-ring work how talented he was and his understanding of telling a physical story to a large crowd. What caught everyone off guard was just how brilliant he could be in talking segments. This is a person that spent a decent portion of his career under a mask before he came to WWE. And to hide that face and his expressions is mind-boggling to me. I don’t think Sami knew; otherwise he wouldn’t have spent part of his career under a mask.”

Reigns on Sami as the Honorary Uce: “I was entertained by him when he did the Jackass stuff and really respected the way he navigated that creative [process]. I believe I can do work of this level with… other guys, they’d just be different. It wouldn’t be the same. It would be a different character, a different angle, a different layer. Nobody would be able to be the ‘Honorary Uce’ other than Sami Zayn.”