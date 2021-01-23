wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Puts Roman Reigns Through a Table on Smackdown, King Corbin vs. Dominik Mysterio Clip
January 22, 2021 | Posted by
Kevin Owens stood tall on tonight’s Smackdown, putting Roman Reigns through a table to end the show. Tonight’s episode saw Owens barred from the arena, but he managed to get through the security team and aided Adam Pearce who was tricked into a match with Roman Reigns. Owens saved Pearce from being thrown off the stage and attacked Reigns, putting him though an announcer’s table:
🗣 THROUGH THE TABLE!!!! 🤯@FightOwensFight just sent a MESSAGE to @WWERomanReigns!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6fkq47P4bc
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2021
– WWE posted a clip of King Corbin’s victory over Dominik Mysterio, as you can see below:
