Kevin Owens Says Sami Zayn Brings Out the Best Of Him In the Ring

Kevin Owens has had a long relationship with Sami Zayn as both friends and rivals, and he recently praised Zayn as the best he’s ever worked with. Owens spoke with James Williams for a new interview and talked how Zayn has brought out the best in him as a performer.

“Sami brings out the best of me as an opponent and as a partner,” Owens said (per Wrestling Inc). “It sounds exaggerated to say this, especially when people will call themselves that, and it makes me roll my eyes a lot — whether people call themselves ‘great’ or ‘good,’ or even when people say, ‘I’m good at this,’ ‘I’m great at that.’ ‘I’m the best in the world.'”

He continued, “Okay, Sami Zayn is probably the best I’ve ever been in the ring with, and I don’t think I’m the only one who would say that. As far as the athletic side goes, he can do it all,” he added. “From a performance standpoint, from the intensity, the passion he brings, and the connection he has with the audience, very few people have it all like he does.”