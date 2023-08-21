wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Emotional Moment in Quebec, Bobby Lashley Excited For Street Profits’ Future, 1 Hour of WWE Superstars Quitting

August 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Sami Zayn Kevin Owens Image Credit: WWE

– At last night’s live event in Laval, Quebec, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn shared an emotional moment with the audience.

– At the same event, Bobby Lashley spoke about why he’s excited for the future of the Street Profits.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at times WWE superstars quit the company out of nowhere.

Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, WWE Playlist, Joseph Lee

