Kevin Owens Says He & Sami Zayn Tried Their Best To Help Cody Rhodes Win At WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got involved in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 last night, trying to help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns. Ultimately, Reigns escaped with a win after The Bloodline got involved. Owens and Zayn commented on their involvement in the match during an appearance on TODAY (h/t WrestlingInc) this morning.

Zayn didn’t say anything, but Kevin Owens said they did what they could.

“We did our best to make things right, and once again, we kept the Usos… they didn’t belong in that match. We made sure they didn’t have too big of an impact on anything that happened,” Owens said. “It just went the way it was.”

Owens and Zayn won the WWE Tag Team Titles by defeating the Usos during night one of WrestleMania 39. Zayn said it’s “still not fully sunk in” that he and his long-time friend, Owens, won headlined WrestleMania together.

“To put a bow on the story at WrestleMania of all places, in L.A., I mean, it’s still not fully sunk in, to be honest,” he said.