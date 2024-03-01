Kevin Owens Wishes He & Sami Zayn Could Have Done More With WWE Tag Team Title Run

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had a run with the WWE Tag Team Championships last year, and Owens wishes they could have done more with the reign. Owens spoke with Inside the Ropes about the duo’s run with the titles that began at WrestleMania and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his and Zayn’s run with the tag titles: “I’ll say this, me and Sami worked our asses off to give main events on ‘Raw’ every week, that had people going wild, and we succeeded. I’m not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren’t on pay-per-views, they weren’t in the big, you know, under the big, bright lights, they were usually on Raw. But we had some very special matches and it was great, it was great to have that with them regardless.”

On wanting to do more with the run: “What I wish we could have accomplished, one of the things I had said before we won the title is I hope we were going to do justice to the run that Usos had with them. I don’t think we got the chance to do that but we … it’s certainly not for a lack of trying.”