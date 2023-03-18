Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Reunite, Fight Off The Usos On WWE Smackdown

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have reunited, with Owens helping Zayn fight off an attack from The Usos on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show opened as Cody Rhodes called Owens and Zayn to the ring, hoping to mediate the issues between them after Zayn joined forces with The Bloodline. Owens came down to the ring, but walked out after saying Zayn had no wish to be his friend.

Zayn approached Owens later in the show and said they were brothers and that he loved him. Owens then came out at the end of the show as Zayn was being attacked by The Usos, making the save. The two then finally hugged to end the show.