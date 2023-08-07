Kevin Owens Says There Was No Doubt Sami Zayn And The Usos Deserved A WrestleMania Headliner Match

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Kevin Owens offered his thoughts about his experience at WrestleMania 39 and the scope of the tag team headliner match for the first night of the show (via Fightful). Owens stated that, despite the debate regarding which match should take the primary spot for the evening, he believed the tag match pitting The Usos against himself and Sami Zayn was the correct choice. You can watch the full interview and find a highlight from Owens below.

On which match should have gotten top billing for the first night of WrestleMania 39: “There was talk at one point before WrestleMania, ‘who is going to be the main event? Is it going to be Charlotte [Charlotte Flair] and Rhea [Rhea Ripley] or is it the Tag team Title match?’ I obviously wanted it to be us because I felt like our story deserved it, 100%. As far as matches go, of course that match could main event, no problem. Story wise, to me there is no doubt it should have been us. I really wanted to main event, not for me, I got to do it with Steve [Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38]. Sami and the Usos deserved that. I’m so glad it worked out because they deserved it more than anybody.”