Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Think One of the Usos Should Dethrone Roman Reigns

In an interview with The Daily Mail, both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn suggested that one of the Usos be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Here are highlights:

Owens on who should beat Reigns for the gold: “Either Jey or Jimmy. I think both of those guys deserve the world and both those guys would be fantastic universal world champions or whatever you want to call them – I forget what they say. I think they’d be a shoo-in for that spot, they’d be great at it and, honestly, with the way everything has progressed and the heights they’ve reached, it certainly wouldn’t look out of place. So I think that would be a great idea, for sure.”

Zayn on why the Usos make sense: “I think from a character and story perspective, it does make sense to see Jimmy or Jey do it at this point. I think a lot of characters have come along throughout the last three years who could have been a very fitting ending. I think I was one, Cody Rhodes was one, Drew McIntyre was maybe one – maybe not totally because of the broader story – but there’s been a couple of moments and people – even Kevin – points where it could put a bow on the story, the culmination of this whole thing. But, it does seem at this point after everything else, that Jimmy or Jey would be the most fitting for the story.”