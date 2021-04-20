Kevin Owens Recalls His Favorite Match With Sami Zayn, Frustrations With Not Being On WrestleMania 35 Card

In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, Kevin Owens discussed his favorite match with Sami Zayn, his frustrations with not being on the WrestleMania 35 card, and much more. You can read Kevin Owens’ comments below.

Kevin Owens on his favorite match with Sami Zayn: “Battleground in WWE is a clear favorite for me because it’s underrated, but it’s also really appreciated. People will go back – I get it every week – and they’ll randomly go back and watch that match and go, ‘I forgot how good that match was.’ I think the reason it’s not hailed as one of the best matches in WWE is simply because, the day after it was done, everybody just moved on. But I wanna say, if two other people had the same match, depending on who they were, commentators would be talking about it like, ‘A match for the ages.’ We didn’t get that kind of treatment, but it’s kinda cool because we still get people going like, ‘How does this match not get talked about more?’ I’m not the kind of guy who comes through the curtain after a match, whether I did good or bad, who will let it show, but man, I couldn’t help it. When I got through the curtain in Gorilla, I just screamed several expletives because I was so pumped. Even Vince was standing up and pretty pumped himself. That was a special one.”

On his frustrations with not being on the WrestleMania 35 card: “It was really heartbreaking because I was supposed to be on WrestleMania 35. There was a storyline prepared and there was an idea. It went a different way for an extremely good reason. I couldn’t have agreed more and it was the right move, obviously. But at the same time, I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ They were like, ‘We don’t really know where to put you.’ There were still several weeks until WrestleMania, and I was like, ‘Well, let’s just make something up.’ It just didn’t happen. As it was getting closer to the show, I kept getting more and more disbelief. ‘I’m really not going to be on WrestleMania?’ I thought, maybe that night — Alexa Bliss was the host, maybe I could do something with her like a Kevin Owens Show. At least I’d be there.

“I didn’t want to be in the Andre Battle Royal simply because I had already talked to Vince about it, and he told me he didn’t feel it was the right spot for me. Once he told me that, OK, fine. I still thought doing something on the show would’ve been fun. Just have me go out there and stun someone for whatever reason. Do something with Alexa. For whatever reason, none of it was connecting with them…..I flew in Saturday and did my appearance, and I was like, ‘I can’t stay here. I can’t go to the show.’ So, I just flew myself home Saturday night. I watched WrestleMania the next day with my family. I kind of avoided WrestleMania that year, which was bittersweet because it was a big moment for Becky [Lynch] and we’re good friends. I really wanted to be there for her, and it was an incredible moment for Kofi.”



