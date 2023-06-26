wrestling / News

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Added To WWE Return to Madison Square Garden

June 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens Sami Zayn WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are being advertised for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on July 7, which will be an episode of Smackdown on FOX. The taping will also feature a dark match of Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight title.

Other talents advertised include Roman Reigns, Asuka, Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, The Street Profits, AJ Styles and LA Knight.

