Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Added To WWE Return to Madison Square Garden
June 26, 2023
PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are being advertised for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on July 7, which will be an episode of Smackdown on FOX. The taping will also feature a dark match of Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight title.
Other talents advertised include Roman Reigns, Asuka, Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, The Street Profits, AJ Styles and LA Knight.
