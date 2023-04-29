Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Retain WWE Tag Team Titles On WWE Smackdown

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are still your Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Owens and Zayn defeated The Usos on Friday’s show to retain the championships that they won at WrestleMania 39. Solo Sikoa attempted to interfere in the match, but Matt Riddle came out and fought Sikoa off. Owens & Zayn hit hit Jimmy Uso with a Stunner and then a Hhelluva Kick to get the pinfall.

It's a #WrestleMania rematch and you can FEEL IT! 🔥👏🙌 Can @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight hold on to their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships or will Jimmy and Jey @WWEUsos bring the titles back to #TheBloodline? 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ngjom4CmIu — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2023