Kevin Owens Says He and Triple H Thought They’d Get A Wrestlemania Match One Day

In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Owens revealed that he and Triple H both thought they would one day have a match at Wrestlemania. Triple H announced his retirement from wrestling due to health issues, so that match will likely never happen. Here are highlights:

On Triple H’s retirement: “It sucks that he didn’t get to retire in the ring with him the way he should have. But he’s obviously making the best decision for himself and his family. So, nobody can, like that’s not a bad thing. That’s a good thing. He’s done more for me than anyone’s ever done for my career. I could say that safely and I always wanted to get in the ring with him, I always wanted to wrestle him. I got to team with him a few times, which was awesome. Never got to be on the opposite side of the ring and you know, now I know I won’t get to.”

On his dream Wrestlemania matches: “You know, honestly, people would ask me a lot about, ‘who would you like to face at WrestleMania?’ And my answers were always, ‘I’d love a singles match with Sami Zayn’, which happened last year. I’d love to be in the ring with Finn Balor at WrestleMania. Because, next to Sami, he’s the guy I’m the closest with so I’d love to share that experience with him. And then obviously, I never thought it would be remotely possible, but being in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania is incredible.”

On thinking he’d wrestle Triple H at Wrestlemania: “Besides those three answers, if I could’ve had a dream WrestleMania match it would’ve been with Triple H. So, you know, he and I talked about that. And we always kind of assumed we’d get to have a match eventually, not necessarily at WrestleMania. So that part sucks. I’m just glad to hear he’s doing good and that’s the best decision for him and his family so it’s the right decision.”