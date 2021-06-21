wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Says He ‘Needs A Little Break’, Hints At Taking Time Off

June 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Hell in a Cell Sami Zayn Kevin Owens

In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens hinted at taking some time off following his match with Sami Zayn at WWE Hell in a Cell last night. Zayn defeated Owens in the match.

He wrote: “I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading