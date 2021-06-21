wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Says He ‘Needs A Little Break’, Hints At Taking Time Off
June 21, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens hinted at taking some time off following his match with Sami Zayn at WWE Hell in a Cell last night. Zayn defeated Owens in the match.
He wrote: “I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys.”
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 21, 2021
