Kevin Owens Says He Wanted A Live Band Entrance For WrestleMania Just So He Could Smash The Instruments

Kevin Owens has never had a big entrance for WrestleMania, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want one. During an interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement, Owens shared some rejected pitches (per Fightful).

“The first year, [my] first WrestleMania, I pitched to Vince [McMahon], ‘What if the live band is playing my music but when I come out, I’m looking at them and I just start smashing all the instruments because they are taking the spotlight off of me?’ He goes, ‘That doesn’t make any sense. Why would you bring them here to play your music and then smash their instruments?’ I go, ‘No, I think people will assume that WWE had them and I did…’ He goes, ‘Why would you be mad they’re playing your music?’ ‘I have to share the stage with them.’ ‘No.’ ‘Okay.’ The other was WrestleMania 39 in LA. Me and Sami [Zayn] are in the ring during the afternoon, looking at everyone’s entrances and they are rehearsing all these crazy entrances and we’re like, ‘We’re in the main and we don’t have anything. Maybe we can come from the crowd or something.’ We tell Triple H, ‘Everyone has these crazy entrances and we don’t have anything.’ He goes, ‘You guys don’t need anything.’ ‘What do you mean?’ ‘You guys are just gritty. You’re not the kind of guys who would have these big elaborate entrances.’ ‘Alright, can we come out from the crowd?’ He looks around, ‘Look around, where are you going to come from? It’s going to take forever.’ I go, ‘Yeah, I guess that’s true.’ One day I’ll get (the big entrance).”