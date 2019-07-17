wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Says He’ll End Shane McMahon, Highlights From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Lineups For Tonight’s NXT And NXT UK

July 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens Smackdown 3-5-19

– In a Twitter post before last night’s Smackdown, Kevin Owens said that he was going to get Shane McMahon, which he did. He also said he was going to “end” McMahon. He wrote:

– Speaking of Smackdown, here are video highlights from that and last night’s 205 Live:

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm for the NXT UK Women’s Championship and Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews.

– Tonight’s NXT includes Adam Cole’s “Bay Bay Celebration Tour” coming to Full Sail University with an NXT title defense, along with Dexter Lumis (formerly Samuel Shaw in Impact) vs. Bronson Reed (formerly Jonah Rock) in the final first-round Breakout Tournament Match.

