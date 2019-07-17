WWE News: Kevin Owens Says He’ll End Shane McMahon, Highlights From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Lineups For Tonight’s NXT And NXT UK

– In a Twitter post before last night’s Smackdown, Kevin Owens said that he was going to get Shane McMahon, which he did. He also said he was going to “end” McMahon. He wrote:

You can try to get rid of me or squirm to get away all you want, I’m not going anywhere. I will end you, @shanemcmahon. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 17, 2019

What a night! Hit Shane with 2 Stunners (almost 3!), outran 17 dudes, found an episode of Kitchen Nightmares I’ve never seen before on Hulu and in a few hours, I’ll be back home with my family. Things are great! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 17, 2019

– Speaking of Smackdown, here are video highlights from that and last night’s 205 Live:

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm for the NXT UK Women’s Championship and Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews.

– Tonight’s NXT includes Adam Cole’s “Bay Bay Celebration Tour” coming to Full Sail University with an NXT title defense, along with Dexter Lumis (formerly Samuel Shaw in Impact) vs. Bronson Reed (formerly Jonah Rock) in the final first-round Breakout Tournament Match.