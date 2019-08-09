Kevin Owens Says He’s Not Trying To Be The Next Stone Cold

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently said that Kevin Owens is not going to be the next version of Stone Cold, but that’s okay because Owens said he’s not trying to be. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, he explained that just because he’s using Austin’s finisher doesn’t mean he’s trying to be him. Here are highlights:

On being a fan of wrestling: “I am a fan, that’s the thing. A lot of people use that against me, but I think it’s a great positive. I have always been a fan. I worked as hard as I could to get on this side of the fence and I was successful at it. I get to step into the ring and do what I love, but I still love watching it as a fan.”

On his brief heel run after his return this year: “It’s been a bit of a roller coaster. I was really excited to come back after five months off and I didn’t make it onto WrestleMania, which was a very tough pill to swallow. Now I’m kind of back to doing what I pictured myself doing when I initially came back. Everything has been a blast except for not being on WrestleMania. It was great to be involved with [Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods] and get to work with some people who I hadn’t gotten the chance to work with.”

On comparisons to Stone Cold: “I would never be foolish enough to consider myself in Steve Austin’s league or anyone else for that matter. Nobody will ever touch what he was or what he accomplished as a WWE superstar. It’s only normal, right? You’re going to compare people to wrestlers of the past. It happens in all walks of life. I’m not trying to be Stone Cold Steve Austin, I’m really just trying to be who I am. There’s a lot of the things I do probably seem similar to Steve Austin because that’s who I grew up watching. They’re imprinted on me.”