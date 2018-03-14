WWE News: Kevin Owens Says Hurting Shane McMahon Was Fun, Rusev and Lana Want A Second Chance In Mixed Match Challenge

– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens spoke about his and Sami Zayn’s attack on Shane McMahon during last night’s episode of Smackdown. He wrote:

Hey, so that was fun! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 14, 2018

– After their loss last night in the Mixed Match Challenge, Rusev and Lana are asking for votes from fans to be given a second chance. Carmella and Big E. also released a new video asking for votes. The winners will return to face Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair in two weeks.