 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Says Hurting Shane McMahon Was Fun, Rusev and Lana Want A Second Chance In Mixed Match Challenge

March 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown 9517 Smackdown WWE Hell in a Cell

– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens spoke about his and Sami Zayn’s attack on Shane McMahon during last night’s episode of Smackdown. He wrote:

– After their loss last night in the Mixed Match Challenge, Rusev and Lana are asking for votes from fans to be given a second chance. Carmella and Big E. also released a new video asking for votes. The winners will return to face Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair in two weeks.

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Lana, Rusev, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading