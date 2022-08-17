Kevin Owens Says It’s Exciting To Work With Triple H Again

In an interview with the TWC show (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Owens spoke about Triple H becoming head of creative in WWE and how it’s exciting to work with him again. Owens recently returned to RAW and went back to his more serious character from his days in NXT.

He said: “Getting to work with Triple H again is really exciting because he’s obviously the reason I’m here, the reason I got my opportunity in WWE, my chance to go to tryout and eventually get signed and everything. When I first started out, I was in NXT for a few months and I got to work directly with him and it was so enlightening. I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of people that have tremendous minds for this industry.”

He also said that Triple H’s vision is “unparalleled” and the recent changes in WWE boosted the morale backstage. He added: “It rejuvenated everybody, the atmosphere here is pretty great and it’s just cool to see where things go from here.“