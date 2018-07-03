Kevin Owens Says He Prefers Being on Raw

Kevin Owens recently spoke with the Argus Leader, and during that interview, revealed that he prefers being part of the Raw brand…

I absolutely have a preference; I would much rather be on RAW. I’m a lot happier on RAW. I actually can’t overthink how much better I think I am on RAW than I was on Smackdown. And I don’t really know the reason why that is. I feel like I look more at home here, and I feel like I look like I belong here. It’s pretty obvious that RAW’s the place for me.