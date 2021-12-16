Kevin Owens Says Signing New WWE Deal Was An Easy Decision

As reported yesterday, Kevin Owens signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. In an interview with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael on their TVA Sports’ podcast les Anti-Pods de la Lutte, Owens spoke about why he chose to stay with WWE and said that it was ultimately a ‘pretty easy’ decision.

He said: “I’ll just say it ends again on Jan. 31, but not 2022. I’m going to be around for several more years. The decision was pretty easy because it really was the best thing for my family. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision. WWE has been my home for seven years, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I’ve spent most of my career there. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled in, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest, that’s where I need to be for the next few years. This is how I felt and this is the decision I made.”

As noted, it’s believed that Owens deal runs for three years and will see him earn more money while working fewer dates. It was also reported that his new deal does not have a no-cut clause.