Kevin Owens Says Stephanie McMahon Was Always Amazing To Him

In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Kevin Owens spoke about his relationship with Stephanie McMahon, who resigned from the WWE earlier this month. Here are highlights:

On facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble again: “I don’t know if I expected it (to come full circle), but I certainly hoped it would. Because when our whole feud started, we were doing it through the pandemic in empty buildings. So it’s gonna be nice to have at least one match in front of an actual crowd, considering we had some of our best matches against each other with nobody in the arena.”

On how wrestling has changed: “I think wrestling changed a long time ago. And I think at this point, it’s really all about how good you are and if you can get people to care about you. I’ve watched wrestling since I was 11 years old, and I never cared how the wrestlers look…. If you can go in the ring and you can tell good stories and make people care, that’s what truly matters, and that’s what always should matter, in my opinion.”

On Stephanie McMahon: “(Stephanie) has been nothing but amazing to me my entire time here. And I was so happy to see her more at the shows and get to be around her and get to work for her. Everybody’s also kind of happy that she gets to take this time for herself.”