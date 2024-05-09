Kevin Owens Says Teaming With Randy Orton Is Amazing

– During a recnet appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Kevin Owens discussed teaming with Randy Orton against The Bloodline last weekend at WWE Backlash France. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Owens on teaming with Randy Orton against The Bloodline: “If I’m going to team with anybody against those guys, Randy Orton’s the best pick I can think of, and…beyond the fact that I need somebody like Randy to be in a match against those guys, just getting to team with Randy at all is something so amazing to me, the chance I have to get to have him as my partner for anything. So that made Saturday extra special.”

On their loss at WWE Backlash France: “It’s really bothering me. I don’t really let things bother me. I’ve been pretty good about taking things in stride in this industry because you never know what’s around the corner. But this one is eating away at me, if I’ve got to be honest.”