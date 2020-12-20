wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Says There Were Plans For Him to Go Back to NXT, Talks NXT UK
Kevin Owens has revealed that there were plans in 2019 to have him go back to NXT. Owens spoke with Metro for a new interview and discussed the possibility of working with NXT UK and more; you can check out highlights below.
On potentially working with NXT UK: “They’re all extremely talented guys, and I would love to compete with any of those guys. I kind of got to do a bit with Imperium last year, so that was cool. At one point, there was a plan for me to go back to NXT at some point last year, which didn’t happen, obviously. But we had even discussed, maybe if that happens, then maybe I could show up on NXT UK and work with all these different people. I’d love to get to do that!”
On being a fan of the UK audience: “The UK – all of Europe, really – I had a really fun time there as an independent wrestler, and again touring with WWE. Any chance I would get to be there more and wrestle for those fans – if or when we get an audience back, or even in this setting – to be a part of that and help do good stuff over with NXT UK, I’d love that for sure.”
